This note may include spoilers for SPY x FAMILY season 2

The new chapters of SPY x FAMILY continue to surprise every week and there are only a few days left until everyone interested can enjoy one more. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time the second episode of season 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll.

The Forgers will continue their mission

What happened in the last episode of SPY x FAMILY?

As you surely remember, the second episode of this season was divided into 2 parts. The first of them showed us the friendly Bond, the Forgers’ dog, trying to avoid any scenario that will lead to his death. On the other hand, fans found Damian Desmond depressed and stressed by his studies, so his friends took him on a picnic to try to cheer him up.

This is the trailer for the second season of SPY x FAMILY:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how the Forgers’ mission will continue, and if Yor will recover, let us tell you that episode 2 of the second season of SPY x FAMILY will premiere this Saturday, October 21 at 9:30 AMcentral Mexico time.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that the only platform that will allow you to watch the new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site (you can watch the first season for free with ads).

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

How many episodes will the second season of SPY x FAMILY have?

It is worth mentioning that it is already known how many episodes this new season of the popular anime will have, since according to a report from animetv_jp, fans will be able to enjoy a total of 12 episodes. This means that it will be practically half of what the first part had and will be released every week until the end of next December 23.

We invite you to know all the news related to SPY x FAMILY in the following link.

What do you expect from the new chapters of this popular anime? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente