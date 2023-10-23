The little brother of the deadly Thorn Princess stars in this great cosplay.

Yuri Briar made her debut in the first season of Spy x Family

Spy x Family is one of the funniest comedy anime of recent years and along with Jujutsu Kaisen it has also become one of the great protagonists of this world today thanks to the broadcast of a second season that is demonstrating chapter after chapter that this work created by Tatsuya Endo still has a lot to say.

One of the most relevant aspects of Spy x Family is the enormous charisma and the great sympathy that convey both his best characters and others with a more secondary role, and among the latter, Yuri Briar, the protagonist of the excellent cosplay that we share with you today.

Yuri Briar comes to the real world thanks to this incredible cosplay

This Yuri cosplay has been made by @nana.coser and as we can see she has recreated the younger brother of Yor wearing the uniform he uses at work:

Because he works for the Ostania State Security Service, Yuri inevitably became one of Loid Forger’s enemies and, despite not being the main villain of Spy x Family, he is one of the biggest obstacles for our protagonist Complete Operation Strinx successfully. On the other hand, Yuri shares an especially sad past with Yor Briar, something that has caused him to behave excessively protective towards her and be the person who matters most to you in the world.

Interestingly, Loid and Yuri have quite a bit in common. For example, they both search consistently do your job well and they do not hesitate to protect the weak in situations that they consider unfair. Yuri also has great observation skills, so Loid will have to be especially careful around her to maintain your false identity.

The second season of Spy x Family is not the only big production taking place on the franchise. The next December 22th Spy x Family Code: White will be released in theaters in Japan, a completely new adventure which will include the appearance of 2 possible new enemies of the Forger family.

