October is one of the most beloved months of the year for many reasons. Anime lovers have several more reasons why October 2023 will become one of the most special this year, since there will be a lot of premieres and there is already a date to see them on Crunchyroll.

As we told you, this month is the one that SPY×FAMILY fans have been waiting for, since after almost 10 months since the broadcast of the end of Season 1, Season 2 will begin next October 7.

What animes will premiere on Crunchyroll in October 2023?

Another anime with which something similar will happen is The Ancient Magus’ Bride, which will premiere its Season 2 on Thursday, October 5. Likewise, Shield Hero will offer new episodes, precisely with the premiere of its Season 3 next Friday, October 6.

If you are looking for something new, don’t worry, there will be 9 other animes that will be on the table this month with the debut on the streaming platform. Below we leave you the complete schedule of October releases (according to the time zone of Central Mexico, Mexico City).

KamiErabi GOD.app — Wednesday, October 4 at 11:25 AM The Ancient Magus’ Bride (Season 2) — Thursday, October 5 at 9 AM UNDER NINJA — Thursday, October 5 at 11:45 AM Shield Hero (Season 3) — Friday, October 6 at 6:30 AM Goblin Slayer II — Friday, October 6 at 6:30 AM Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me — Friday, October 6 at 8:30 AM Los Kingdoms of Ruin — Friday, October 6 at 11:30 AM Girlfriend, Girlfriend — Friday, October 6 at 1:30 PM SPY x FAMILY (Season 2) — Saturday, October 7 at 9:30 AM A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special — Saturday, October 7 at 10:30 AM The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You — Sunday, October 8 at 8:00 AM After-school Hanako-kun — Tuesday, October 10 October at 12:00 PM

As if that were not enough, we remind you that during October it will be possible to watch several horror anime for free, courtesy of Crunchyroll, so if you are a fan of this type of entertainment, you will not want to leave the platform this month.

