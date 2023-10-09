Spy X Family is one of the animes of the moment, and its long-awaited return occurred recently. Tetsuya’s work and adapted to animation by WitStudio and CloverWorks, is being a real viewing success. We can currently see it through Crunchyroll.

However, there are many fans who are wondering when the second episode will be released, since the first of Season 2 has left an entire community that has been eagerly awaiting this return wanting much more. Here are the details.

This is all the information about it:

On Saturday, October 14, the Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2.

The viewing platform will be Crunchyroll.

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. in Spain.

12:30pm in Chile.

12:30 pm in Argentina.

9:30 am in Mexico.

10:30 am In colombia.

11:30 am In Venezuela.

If you want to know more about Spy X Family, and the new game that has been released for Nintendo Switch, we invite you to see our complete coverage of the franchise on the web. If you are a lover of humor, mystery and action, Without a doubt, you will fall in love with this work from beginning to end.