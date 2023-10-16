Spy X Family will return soon with a new chapter for all fans. Episode 3 of Season 2 is about to land in style after almost a week of waiting. Tetsuya’s work has been adapted by WitStudio y CloverWorks.

In addition to being a great success in terms of audience ratings and traffic on social networks, The anime of the moment is subject to a lot of criticism. Because of its type of plot, script structure and characters, and also because when a franchise becomes so big, it is inevitable to cultivate opinions of all senses and colors.

If you want to know when the Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 3here are the details:

Release date: Saturday October 21, 2023

5:30 p.m. in Spain.

9:30 a.m. in Mexico

10:30 a.m. In colombia.

11:30 a.m. In Venezuela.

12:30h in Argentina.

12:30h in Chile.

If you want to know more about Spy X Family, and the new game that has been released for Nintendo Switch, we invite you to see our complete coverage of the franchise on the web. If you are a lover of humor, mystery and action, Without a doubt, you will fall in love with this work from beginning to end. So don’t miss anything about the world of anime and this franchise.

Currently we can see through de Crunchyroll.