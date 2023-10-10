The One Piece showrunner has set his sights on one of the animes that has been causing the most sensation in recent years, Spy X Family

Did you know that the world of anime is a hotbed of untapped opportunities? Steven Maedathe brain behind the successful live-action One Piece on Netflix, is already thinking about his next goal: Spy x Family. Yes, you heard right, the man who catapulted the Straw Hat Pirates to the global top has no plans to stop.

In an interview with ComicBook, Maeda revealed that Spy x Family has penetrated him deeply and he is not willing to let go. “I love Spy x Family, it’s wonderful,” she confessed. Although there are no concrete plans to bring this anime to live action, never say never. Given the constant growth of the anime industry, it becomes more plausible every day.

Manga and anime, the fertile ground for adaptations

The reason behind Maeda’s interest is clear. Anime is wonderful source material, in his own words. Not only are there many wonderful stories in this medium, but there are also many manga and anime titles that have yet to be exploited. “It would be amazing to see some of them (adapted),” he said.

One Piece, from being an already iconic manga and anime, found a springboard on Netflix to conquer the global audience. The live-action series has dominated streaming charts for weeks, thanks to the high-quality team behind it. It is precisely that magical touch that Maeda wants to bring to Spy x Family, an anime that, along with One Piece, is already part of everyday pop culture.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Spy x Family already has enough on its plate. This month marks the premiere of the anime’s new season, and in December, the release of its first film is expected in Japan. So, if you haven’t had the chance to dive into the adventures of the Forger family yet, you can find the anime on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The million dollar questions

With such a tempting proposal in the air, opinions are divided. Can Maeda do justice to Spy x Family in a live action adaptation? How would it compare to the magnitude of success that One Piece has achieved? While we wait for answers, remember that you can dive into the One Piece manga on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

As if that were not enough, the One Piece universe continues to expand. Recently, A new Devil Fruit was revealed that belongs to a member of the Gorosei, Saturn. This mysterious character, with a monstrous appearance of a spider with horns, has left fans with bated breath, expectant for what is to come in the saga.

The ups and downs of live-action anime adaptations

If we take a look at the past, we realize that the Live-action anime adaptations have been a roller coaster of successes and failures. While some have managed to capture the essence of the source material, others have left a sour taste in fans. For example, Alita: Battle Angel and Rurouni Kenshin have been well received by critics and audiences alike, praised for their fidelity and technical execution.

In contrast, adaptations such as Dragon Ball Evolution and Netflix’s Death Note have been the subject of severe criticism. Fans often criticize the lack of fidelity to the source material and unnecessary creative liberties.which result in products that do not do justice to the works from which they are derived.

These diverse experiences leave a question in the air: What makes a live-action adaptation succeed or fail? The ability to respect the essence of the source material, while innovating in ways that attract new fans, seems to be the key.. It is in this delicate balance where Steven Maeda could make a difference with Spy x Family, taking advantage of the lessons learned from other projects to avoid the mistakes of the past.

This varied panorama of live-action adaptations contributes to the expectation and caution with which fans view future projects, as would be the case of an adaptation of Spy x Family. With the bar already set by the success of One Piece on Netflix, The challenge for Maeda is great, but so is the potential for another great success.