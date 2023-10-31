The Spy x Family movie presents what is probably its best trailer to date.

Yor and Loid will have some of the funniest moments in the Spy x Family movie

Join the conversation

Spy x Family has returned to our screens in style with a second season that is reminding us of the great virtues that made both its previous season and Tatsuya Endo’s manga shine: the enormous charisma of the impostered family composed of Loid, Anya and Yor in their adventures to keep their secrets protected and fulfill his ambitious personal goals.

The present 2023 is also being a year of great importance for the franchise, not only for the new season animated once again by WIT Studio, also for the premiere of what we can consider its most ambitious project to date: Spy x Family Code: White, the official film of this anime, which has shared a new trailer loaded with moments of action.

Spy x Family’s most ambitious adventure

From the official channel of TOHO animationthe new trailer took less than two minutes to show us that we are facing an essential work for fans of this hilarious anime:

In addition to its excellent animation and action scenes, we can consider this trailer the best shown to date due to the great use of its soundtrack, as well as for confirming the presence of some of the best Spy x Family characters such as Yuri Briar, Fiona Frost or the new enemies of the Forger family who will make their debut in this feature film and who seem to have special interest in catch Anya.

It is worth remembering that Tatsuya Endo is also involved in this work doing supervisory work.. Furthermore, the events that occurred in this feature film will be unrelated to the main story of the manga, so it is a whole new adventure both for readers of the work and for those who only follow Spy x Family in its anime format.

What promises to be one of the most important adventures of the Forger family is dated to next December 22 in theaters in Japan. Unfortunately, it is not yet known if we will be able to enjoy this anime film on the billboards of other countries like ours, something that we were able to do with other feature films such as Night Watch: Infinity Train in 2021.

Join the conversation