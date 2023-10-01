Allegri is also running for the prize named after the famous puppet. Will a peach bring Gasp and Papu together like in the Esselunga commercial? The gymnastics ruling that leaves too many shadows

In 2023 we celebrate 140 years since the first volume publication of Pinocchio, the masterpiece by the writer Collodi who accompanied us for a stretch of our childhood. To mark the anniversary, football has created a Pinocchio Award, represented by a wooden statuette of the puppet with the long nose. The nominations have been announced. Big favourite, according to bookmakers, is Roberto Mancini, new coach of Arabia, who joyfully landed in the Land of Baiocchi (coins ed.), but, according to him, forced into exile by technical disagreements with the Football Federation. Also important is the candidacy of the Belgian Lukaku, who this summer swore eternal love to Inter, while flirting with the Lady, and then landed in the capital to finish the trident: Romolo, Remo, Romelu.