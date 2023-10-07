The Blucerchiati took the lead thanks to a goal from Polli in the second half, the Nerazzurri equalized from a penalty

The match between Sampdoria and Inter ends 1-1, sixth day of the Primavera championship. The Nerazzurri maintain their unbeaten season, but miss a good opportunity to extend their lead in the table. Chivu’s boys started off strong, closing down the Blucerchiati in their last 30 meters from the first minutes without however creating any great scoring opportunities. The hosts take courage and begin to gain meters, but the result remains stuck at 0-0.

In the second half the pace drops significantly and the show suffers as a result. Sampdoria, however, managed to take the lead: a serious mistake by Maye, who had the ball naively stolen by Conti. The Blucerchiati captain enters the area and serves Polli in the middle, who can’t make a mistake from two steps away. Inter tries to get back on the front in a disorderly manner, and in the final they find the equalizer: Sarr is brought down by Porzi, the referee points to the spot and the Nerazzurri number 9 himself wrong-foots the opposing goalkeeper. Of note at the end is the entry into the field of Zuberek, available again after more than 8 months spent in the pits.

Sixth day of the Primavera championship: Chivu’s Inter, fresh from the Youth League draw against Benfica and still unbeaten this season, are on stage on the Sampdoria pitch. The Nerazzurri coach finds Stankovic again after his disqualification, Akinsanmiro after his injury and Sarr, who has been “loaned” to the First Team in recent weeks. The Polish Zuberek is back on the bench after more than 8 months. Kick-off at 1pm.

The official lineups of Sampdoria-Inter:

SAMPDORIA(4-3-3): 1 Scardigno; 27 Porzi, 40 Buyla, 6 Pellizzaro, 31 Langella; 8 Conti (C), 4 Valisena, 22 Alesi; 14 Chilafi, 24 Chickens, 20 Lemina. Available: 1 Gentile, 3 Porcu, 5 Uberti, 7 Pozzato, 10 Leonardi, 11 Ntanda, 13 Costantino, 21 Meloni, 36 Devic, 39 Ventre, 44 Cavallaro. Coach: David Sassarini.

INTER (4-3-3): 1Calligaris; 27 Aidoo, 4 Stankovic (C), 23 Maye, 3 Cocchi; 44 Akinsanmiro, 5 Bovo, 8 Di Maggio; 10 Kamate, 9 Sarr 11 Quiet. Available: 21 Raimondi, 13 Motta, 14 Berenbruch, 15 Stante, 16 Guercio, 17 Vedovati, 18 Zuberek, 22 Spinaccè, 24 Ricordi, 26 Miconi, 28 Mazzola. Coach: Cristian Chivu.

Referee: Michele Delrio Assistants: Marchetti-Tempestil

