Streamer Spreen has commented on his recent rejection of Rewind Hispano 2023, delivering statements that will surely cause people to talk in the coming days. As he indicated in a recent live broadcast, he will not participate in this video since he felt somewhat marginalized compared to other streamers, since in addition to asking him to take a trip to Mexico that he could not take, his donation of $500 for the video was rejected. by the organizers, since according to accounts, they only accepted contributions of $10,000 or more.

Statements from the Argentine that are also reminiscent of those he made a while ago, when he openly told of his discontents in relation to the Eslands, giving the reason for his absence from those awards. And just a few days later, Spreen has generated the same debate again, but now about the Rewind Hispano 2023, which for some time now has become one of the most anticipated videos.

You can read: Clash of egos? Ibai, Auronplay, Alexby, ElRubius against TheGrefg for the 2021 Hispanic Rewind

According to what he says, Spreen has confirmed that he will not record his scene for Rewind since he believes he was marginalized compared to other streamers, based on the conditions that have been imposed on him to film his scene. He is referring to what they are referring to saying: “They require me to travel, while other streamers are allowed to stay in their country,” adding that they asked him to travel to Mexico, which at this time he could not do. And as a solution, he says that: “They rented me a camera and a studio that didn’t even belong to them, but to my manager.”

And that’s not all, since in the live broadcast that is no longer available on his channel, he described it as absurd to spend so much money on a video intended for fans. During the live show, Spreen revealed that he offered $500 dollars to help with the video but that they rejected it, since they only accepted contributions of $10,000, which is what, for example, ElXokas donated.

You can listen to their statements in the following clip, which is one of many that have shared their statements on YouTube or TikTok.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord