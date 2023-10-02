Spreads, energy markets and risk aversion: Algebris’ commentary

Last week, deficit projections increased from 4.5%. PIL to 5.3% for 2023 and from 3.7% of GDP to 4.3% for 2024. This increase is due to tax credits higher ones linked to building renovations in 2023 and more fiscal stimulus with tax cuts in 2024. The increase in the fiscal deficit is a negative signal for the government, as it leads to the growth of the debt/GDP ratio, especially in light of the recent decline in inflation. Growth forecasts for 2024 are optimistic (1.2% growth versus the 0.8% forecast by the European Commission) and leave open the possibility of a fiscal slide. The spread Btp-Bund it has remained stable for more than a year after the ECB introduced a conditional support program in the summer of 2022. A return of fiscal risks could mean more turbulence in the future, especially considering levels are historically quite low. This week the spread hit 200bps after fluctuating around 180bps in recent months.

Energy markets – Tight supply calls into question inflation prospects

Oil prices rose 10% in September, reaching levels last seen in November 2022, as high as $95 a barrel for Brent oil. The move was driven by lower supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia and, last week, lower-than-expected U.S. strategic reserves. The increase in prices comes at a time when overall inflation is falling sharply due to negative basic factors, and therefore calls into question the disinflationary prospects. We expect central banks to take into account the transitory effects of the increase in oil prices, while being aware that basic prices (such as airfares) will also be affected by this phenomenon.

Risk aversion – Markets in tension in Q4

Higher rates and steeper curves they are putting the markets in difficulty, which have witnessed a widening of credit spreads and a decline in shares last month. Although i interest rate markets remain volatile and driven primarily by positioning and technical factors, the underlying picture remains unchanged: rising real yields in a stronger economy. We expect tensions to continue in the fourth quarter due to several headwinds such as United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes, rising energy prices, the resumption of student loan payments and reduced savings in excess.

*Comment by the Global Credit Team of Algebris Investments

