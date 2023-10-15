loading…

The Israeli army has the ambition to carry out missions throughout the Middle East. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – As Israel continues its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, an Israeli military spokesman on Sunday said they would operate “anywhere in the Middle East” to meet his country’s security objectives.

“We are always looking around us, throughout the Middle East,” said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari, as reported by the Times of Israel.

“The IDF will operate anywhere in the Middle East to meet Israel’s security objectives. “We are very ready in all arenas,” he added.

While Israeli air strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave continue, clashes are also frequent on the Lebanese border.

Last weekend, Israeli forces launched a sustained military offensive against the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas military attacks on Israeli territory.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel – a multi-faceted surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increasing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response extended to cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in a territory that has been under a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern strip to flee to the southern strip.

At least 2,329 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes, while the number of Israelis killed in Hamas military operations reached 1,300.

(ahm)