The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens up at 205 basis points, compared to last Friday’s closing at 203 points. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stands at 4.90%.

The main European stock exchanges opened the session mixed. In the first minutes of trading, Piazza Affari lost 0.36% to 27,726 points, Frankfurt started trading at -0.55%, London advanced by 0.26% and Paris fell by 0.22%. On the Asian market, in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 ended trading leaving 0.26% on the ground at 30,994 points.