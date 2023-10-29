Suara.com – The discovery of one case of Monkey Pox or Mpox in Bandung, West Java, increased the number of confirmed positive patients in Indonesia to 21 cases as of 29 October 2023, said officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes).

“There are now 21 Mpox cases. Apart from Jakarta and South Tangerang, one case was found in Bandung,” said Head of the Indonesian Ministry of Health’s Communications and Public Services Bureau, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, confirmed in Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

However, Nadia did not confirm further regarding the patient’s condition or the specific location of the case in Bandung.

Nadia said the number of cases had increased from the report as of October 27 2023, reaching 17 cases, all of which came from DKI Jakarta.

Nadia said the results of close contact tracing of the 21 additional cases were all still negative.

“The contact results are still negative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Board of the Indonesian Doctors Association (PB-IDI) through a written statement informed that as of October 13 2023 there were 15 people with positive cases. One of the cases was declared cured in August 2022.

Chairman of the MPox PB IDI Task Force Hanny Nilasari said that all positive patients had mild symptoms and were infected through sexual contact. All patients are male aged 25-50 years.

Apart from that, DKI Jakarta data also states that there are 20 people with negative PCR results, and 2 people who are still waiting for PCR results.

Hanny said that more than 90 percent of MPox cases in the world were reported in special populations, namely homosexuals and bisexuals.

Hanny suggests that high-risk populations, for example having multiple partners, and immunocompromised conditions (autoimmune, other chronic diseases) should avoid risky behavior as much as possible. “Sexual relations must be carried out safely using condoms and vaccination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Health has also provided the MPox vaccine which has been given to 251 people out of the target of 495 people. (Source: Antara)