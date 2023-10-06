Giorgia Meloni. Milan, Piazza Affari

The spread rises above 200

The tension on Italian government bonds does not stop. The spread, the differential between ten-year BTPs and German Bunds has risen above 200, after having already exceeded that threshold yesterday only to then fall back to 198. The feeling is that the markets continue to be wary of the government’s moves. According to some reconstructions, the “right-wing statism” implemented with the tax on extra profits has convinced the financial powers that the prime minister and her executive are not exactly benevolent towards the world of stock markets.

Not only that: accredited sources report to Affaritaliani.it that the honeymoon between the government and the markets definitively ended when it was realized that the prime minister’s orientation was to be “turbo-Atlantist” in matters of foreign policy, but with more conservative views on other issues. Meanwhile, Piazza Affari opens positively at +0.2%. But the spotlight remains on the spread: a further increase in the spread could further sterilize the Budget Law.

European stock markets open cautiously higher on the expectation that the Fed, after months of aggressively fighting inflation, has finished increasing interest rates. All eyes on the US labor market data today: the forecast is that the US economy will have created in September 170,000 new jobs, down from 187,000 in August.

The Cac 40 index in Paris rises by 0.26% to 7,016.24 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt advances by 0.30% to 15,111.75 points and the FTSE 100 in London records an increase of 0.35% at 7,477.92 points. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib gained 0.29% in early trading.

