Spotify has announced the arrival of 150,000 audiobooks to its Premium subscription. It offers 15 hours of playback per month and is currently available in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

Last year, Spotify announced the launch of purchasing audiobooks through the app. Now, in order to give more value to the proposal and for more users to make the leap to the paid proposal, the company has released 150,000 audiobooks that are included in Spotify Premium.

It should be noted, however, that it is not unlimited, but that each person with Premium, as well as the administrators of the Family and Duo accounts, They will be able to enjoy 15 hours of listening per month.

Those users who finish those 15 hours before the end of the month can check the remaining hours in the application settings, They will be able to purchase a 10-hour recharge, but the price of this extra is not known.

The most interesting thing is that you can take those audiobooks wherever you want and download the works to listen to them without the need for an internet connection. In addition, there will also be an option, Sleep Timer, which will stop reading when the chapter ends in case you fall asleep and in the morning you have to rewind or lose monthly hours of playback.

With this proposal, Spotify Premium now has more than 100 million songs, 5 million podcasts and now those 150,000 audiobooks in its catalog.

The only downside is that, at least for now, it will not arrive in Spain. For now it will land in the United Kingdom and Australia starting October 5 and in the United States at the end of the year.

To find out which books are in the catalog, Spotify has created a label that says “included in Premium” to know which works are available in the membership.

The catalog is filled with more than 70% of the best-selling books, with titles from major publishers such as Hachette, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and RB Media, as well as independent authors and publishers from around the world. , like Bolinda, Dreamscape and Pushkin.

And to listen to an audiobook, you just have to search for it, see if it is included in your subscription and press play. There will also be the option to browse audiobook recommendations from the home feed or go to the audiobook center to find an editorial selection of the best titles.