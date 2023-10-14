Bad Bunny released his new album this Friday, October 13, titled “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow”reason enough for the Puerto Rican fans around the world to be excited to hear it at full volume.

There were so many users waiting for the release that a few minutes after the album was released on Spotify, the application collapsed, leaving thousands of Mexican listeners without the opportunity to enjoy the latest from the “Bad Rabbit.” .

As expected, the situation caused a wave of memes on social networks, as many were desperate to hear the new album from the “Monaco” singer. Even the platform itself admitted the problem in a comical way.

Between memes and serious publications, Benito’s fans asked Spotify to fix the problem, because they need to listen to the singer’s album, this after all the expectations it caused regarding the songs and collaborations that would come on it.

Other fans, for their part, were not surprised by the fall of Spotify, since they consider that it is the effect that the Puerto Rican singer can cause. They even alluded to the fact that the platform did not support it!

Fans react with memes to Bad Bunny’s album

The singer’s fans Not only They took over social media to make memes about the fall of Spotify but they also used them to give your opinion regarding “Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.”

Obviously, those who follow Bad Bunny loved the album and named it the best the singer has ever had. While others didn’t like it.

Some even compared it to their previous albums and made comments regarding how Bad Bunny’s production quality was going downhill and some further They made fun of the concept of the singer’s album.

On the other hand, there was some that they took it with grace and decided to make memes regarding the controversial mentions of celebrities that the “Bad Rabbit” makes in his songs; such as J Balvin, Karol G, Belinda, “Checo” Pérez, his ex-girlfriend Gabriela and even Laura Bozzo.

