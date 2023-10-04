Spotify has strived to become the epicenter of audio content. The company, which was born as a music service in 2008, began betting on podcasts in 2015. Later, in 2022, it also decided to set foot in the world of audiobooks. That movement with which she sought to complete her vision of an application for everything ran into an obstacle called Audible.

Amazon’s platform dominates the audiobook business with an iron fist. This privileged position has been possible thanks to a meticulous combination of elements that have conquered the public: combination with podcasts, a huge catalog of titles, free trials, benefits for Amazon Prime users and more. Daniel Ek’s firm had the challenge of facing all this.

Free audiobooks for Spotify subscribers

Until now, if a Spotify user wanted to listen to an audiobook they had no alternative but to buy it. This task, certainly, in addition to meaning a additional cost for monthly subscription of the service (if any), resulted in a nuisance since the operation could not be completed directly from the app due to the company’s stance regarding application store regulations.

The company explains that this has just changed. Although audiobooks can continue to be purchased (always from the web), Spotify Premium members, as well as plan administrators for Family and Duo accounts, will have 15 hours per month available to listen to more than 150,000 audiobooks. All this, without paying an additional price on your monthly subscription. Or, put another way, a direct hit at Audible.

Audiobooks on Spotify

Let us remember that Spotify’s audiobook catalog is made up of around 350,000 titles, so not all of them will be included in the aforementioned benefit. The application will distinguish them with the legend “Included in Premium”. If it is included, you will no longer have to make any transaction on the website, simply press the play button to start playing it or add it to a playlist.

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify

Spotify has also announced a new mechanic for the service. All users who spend their 15 hours will be able to purchase 10 additional hours to continue listening. It should be noted, however, that the deployment of the novelty will be carried out gradually and in some markets. It is now available in Australia and the United Kingdom, and will be available in the United States at the end of the year.

The audiobook function is also available in Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, but it has not been specified if the benefit for premium users will also reach these countries. In the case of Spain, there is still no news about audiobooks in general. The service continues to be music and podcasts. It’s time to stay tuned to find out if the latest from the streaming application will land in other markets.

