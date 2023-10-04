In the middle of this year, Spotify Premium It raised its prices for no apparent reason, going from 9.99 to 10.99 euros. As always, it is easier to justify these forced uploads when you have more content, that is what they have done, consolidating themselves as the platform with the largest offering of content in audio format.

From now on, Premium users will be able to access at no additional cost to 15 hours of listening to audiobooks each month. Unfortunately, it will take a while to arrive in Spain.

Audiobooks for the same price

Spotify has launched a library of more than 150,000 audiobooks Free for Premium subscribers. At the moment, it has been in the United Kingdom and Australia where the music streaming giant seeks to take on the power of Amazon’s Audible. Later it will be expanded to other territories.

Audible is precisely the target to take away market share, as can be extracted from the words of Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify: “Audiobooks today have a single dominant platform and, as in music and podcasting, we believe that many more consumers want to consume audiobooks and want to listen to audiobooks. And just like in music and podcasting, we’re so excited to be able to offer all the amazing tools we’ve created for creators and consumers alike to enable greater discovery of these amazing audiobooks around the world.”

This new advantage for subscribers goes one step beyond the existing musical offering and, as happened when there was a strong commitment to podcasts, new types of content in audio format are sought. Specifically, Spotify Premium users will have 15 hours of access to the audiobook service each month, equivalent to approximately of medium-length audiobooks per month. If you want to be told more stories, 10 additional hours can be purchased for 9.99 pounds (about 11.60 euros). Users must have a Premium individual account or be the plan administrator of their Family or Duo account to be able to take advantage of this feature going forward.

Marked as “Included in Premium,” any audiobook within the Spotify Premium catalog will be available for streaming. Additionally, users with access to Premium audiobooks will have the option to download content to listen to offline. The platform includes an auto-bookmark feature to easily resume where you left off. Spotify’s audiobook selection covers more than 70% of bestsellers, coming from publishers such as Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and RB Media. Independent authors and editors will also appear in the collection, including Bolinda, Dreamscape and Pushkin.

Target: 1000 million users on Spotify

The streaming giant seeks to take advantage of its base of 220 million subscribers and amplify it by diversifying its product offering. Last year he presented plans to achieve billion users by 2030 and reach 100 billion dollars (95.3 billion euros) in annual revenue.

Without a doubt, this diversification of the product can attract new curious people to Spotify, encompassing large audio formats on the same platform. “We believe that offering personalized music, podcasts and audiobooks on a single platform gives you a superior way to connect with your favorite artists, podcasters, creators and authors, all in one place. Not only can you listen to the works of some of your favorite authors, but you can also tune into podcasts where fans analyze the smallest details of a story and find the hidden meaning in each sentence, without leaving the app.”