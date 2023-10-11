Lance Stroll is frustrated and is being dealt with harshly by the FIA.

Last weekend was the 2023 Qatar GP and that was not the best weekend for Lance Stroll. The Canadian professional rich man’s son hated it a bit. First he blew his own qualifying and crashed out in Q1. He then pushed his trainer away in a rather frustrated or aggressive manner and gave an interview in which he is even less talkative after Brian Brobbey after (yet another) Ajax loss.

Of course, these behaviors completely fit the image of a young man who has everything his heart desires. His father buys a complete Formula 1 team and car brand so that Lance drives for a real Formula 1 factory team. Lawrence deliberately places an over-year-old and over-ripe world champion next to it, so that Lance can compare well with it. Well, unfortunately the latter doesn’t work, because Fernando is (much) faster everywhere.

Stroll frustrated

Perhaps that is also where some of the frustration comes from. At the FIA ​​they don’t seem to be too impressed by the maturity that Stroll is showing. It is a fact that the testicles of father’s children drop very much and that can sometimes cause inappropriate aggression. Anyway, check out the images for yourself here:

Throwing the steering wheel and in particular pushing his trainer Herbert Howe is something that the FIA ​​is not happy with. In addition, there was also the post-quali interview where Lance managed to speak seven words, one of which was a no-no. Also check out the images themselves:

The misconduct shown naturally led to a flood of criticism on social media. So much that the FIA ​​feels compelled to do something about it. Last Tuesday, the federation already indicated that they were looking into the matter. Autosport reports that Lance will receive a penalty with a degree of probability bordering on certainty.

Harmful act

The FIA ​​also knows that Lance was wrong. But hey, before Lawrence sends a horde of lawyers, the FIA ​​needs to get it right. It appears that is the case, as they are reportedly pointing to a passage from Article 12.2.1.c.

Any fraudulent behavior or action detrimental to the interests of a competition or to the interests of motorsport in general. FIA Forest Runners Handbook, 12.2.1.c.

This is exactly the same passage that was thrown at Max Verstappen after the 2018 GP of Brazil. There he pushed Esteban Ocon because the Frenchman overtook him while he was one lap behind. After the race, Verstappen went to talk to Esteban and pushed him a few times (“STOP ME, SERIOUSLY, STOP ME, MAN!!!!).

Max Verstappen was then given two days of community service (by the FIA). That means working as a volunteer at an FIA event. So soon he will have to pick up papers somewhere or get coffee for marshals.

