What content is unlocked with the Angie, Megan, and Rayan Surimi Clan amiibo figures in Splatoon 3? We teach you.

Next November 17, long after Splatoween ends, the new amiibo figures of Angie, Megan and Rayan from Splatoon 3 will go on sale. In addition to being a perfect trio for collectors, the new Surimi Clan amiibo figures unlock exclusive content in Splatoon 3. Which? We are going to teach it to you.

Nintendo has revealed everything these three new amiibo unlock. With a short video shared on social networks, they have shown the sets that will be obtained by scanning each one in the game, with a T-shirt and mask combination which is placed on the head. Additionally, you can take photos with any of the three members of the Surimi Clan in Tintelia.

Take a look at the exclusive equipment you can get with the #amiibo of the Surimi Clan of #Splatoon3. They will be available on November 17th! pic.twitter.com/JY83jiM1AZ — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) October 18, 2023

Exclusive equipment for Angie’s amiibo

Exclusive equipment for Megan’s amiibo

Exclusive equipment for the Rayan amiibo

