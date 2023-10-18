After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the Halloween plans, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. This is content that the game has already officially confirmed.

Remember that we have additional content on the way and now an update has been released that prepares its arrival. Is about version 5.1.0 of the game, which was announced yesterday. Includes the following:

Changes to Splatfests

Added information related to the Splatoween Splatfest.

Multiplayer Changes

Changes have been made to the Spa Cala Bacalao terrain in all modes.

Specifications for some weapons have changed:

Fixes in Splatoon 3

Bugs fixed

Fixed an issue where the sound effect indicating that the special bar is full would not play when the player closed the Terrain Map at the same time as the special bar was filling. Fixed an issue where a player’s umbrella would sometimes not recover if they activated a special weapon immediately before the umbrella was destroyed. Fixed an issue where the Line Shooter would sometimes bounce incorrectly when shooting at terrain that was not perfectly level. Fixed issues that could occur when Crabbot’s effect ended, such as the player being in a slightly elevated position and potentially climbing terrain to an unintended height or not being able to fluidly use the Emerge move of a spin immediately after the end of the effect. Fixed an issue where a player’s jump height was lower than normal when he extended a Tentacle Hook arm to stick to a wall while his feet were in enemy ink and jumped immediately afterwards. Fixed an issue where an enemy’s Wave Emitter would sometimes continue to appear on their own screen even if another player used an Ink Void to absorb and extinguish it. Fixed an issue where when a player used a Cooling Ball while blocking an enemy attack using the Emerge Pirouette armor, the Ball’s armor would sometimes not be applied correctly.

Other fixes

Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed an issue in Goldfish mode where “You Got the Goldfish!” notifications would sometimes not be displayed. and “They’ve lost the Goldfish!” when a player was defeated immediately after another player acquired the Goldfish. Fixed an issue in Clam Raid mode where, when a Clam or Power Clam bounced off the field and into the opposing team’s basket while touching a teammate, the teammate would acquire the Clam or Power Clam that should have been there. entered the basket, even though it counted as a point. Fixed an issue in Piranhaland where a player could become trapped when using a Reef Slider while facing the terrain. Other minor fixes detailed on the official website

Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch.

