After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the Halloween plans, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. These are the most recent results from the last festival.

Remember that it was related to the events the Halloween. We talked about the results of Halloween Splatfest. This Splatfest was held this past weekend and, in it, the ghost team won with 33 points. The skeleton team came in second place with 24 points and the zombie team was left with no points.

Here you can check it:

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

