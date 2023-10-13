Nintendo has announced Splatoween, the new Halloween 2023 event for Splatoon 3, and here we bring you all the details.

The scariest party of the year is approaching, and the squids and octopuses at Nintendo don’t want to miss it for anything in the world. Nintendo just announced Splatoweenhe evento de Halloween of Splatoon 3. A celebration that will bring many surprises, a new setting and even a SplatFest under our belt.

Do you want to know everything about Splatoon 3’s Splatooween event? Well, here you have everything you need to know, from the dates to the clothes and special events there are.

This is how Halloween 2023 is celebrated in Splatoon 3 – Date and all events

Splatoon 3’s Halloween 2023 event will begin on Saturday October 28, 2023 at 02:00 AM in Spanish Peninsular Time and will end on Monday, October 30 at the same time. During those two days, the city and the characters will be dressed in a “spooky” theme, and there will also be a special festival to choose monster in Splatoon 3. Keep reading, here you have all the details:

New Halloween accessories and clothing

To the Inklings y Octarianos They love to be fashionable and bring out their most terrifying side. Therefore, during Splatooween 2023, you can get different horror-themed accessories and equipment. There is octopus skull masks, mummy heads, zombie, skeleton and ghost t-shirts, as well as Medici masks or pirate hats and patches.

You can see all the garments announced at the moment in the image above. Which one are you going to stay with?

Special Splatfest – Who would you prefer as a friend?

Of course, there will be a Splatfest o Festival de Halloween to celebrate the event on Splatoon 3. From Saturday, October 28 at 02:00 AM until Monday, October 30 at 01:00 AM (both in Spanish peninsular time), players will compete to see what is the best scary friend choose from the following:

Zombie. Skeleton. Ghost.

Las votes for this SplatFest they will start the day October 20so very soon you will be able to start choosing your team and preparing for the Tricolor Battles.

Tintelia dresses in fear

Even if the Inkling dresses in silk, the Inkling stays, but that won’t stop him. Tintelia completely change your image for the occasion. Throughout the Halloween festival, the main city of Splatoon 3 and the three members of the Clan Surimi They will be dressed up for the occasion, and the same will happen with Cromópolis and Las Calamarciñas if you have the Expansion Pass.

In the following gallery you can see images of all the decorative elements and the Megan, Angie and Rayan costumes. Which one do you like the most? Our favorite, without a doubt, is that Oogie Rayan Boogie.

