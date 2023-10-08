Director Spike Lee shares his perspective on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film.

Spike Lee, the renowned filmmaker, has shared his thoughts on the film Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan. Although he praised the film overall, Lee expressed that he felt an important scene was missing that would have added more context to the devastation caused by the nuclear attack on Japan.

The director of Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X praised Christopher Nolan as a great filmmaker and highlighted his appreciation for the Oppenheimer film. However, Lee stressed that his comments were not a criticism, but rather a reflection on how he would have approached the film slightly differently.

The scene I would have added.

“Chris Nolan with Oppenheimer, you know, he’s a great filmmaker. Great movie. I showed Dunkirk in my class. And this is not a criticism. It’s a comment. How long was Oppenheimer there? If it’s three hours, I’d like to add a few more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people. People were vaporized. Many years later, people are radioactive. It’s not that he didn’t have energy. He tells the studios what to do. “I would have loved the end of the movie to maybe show what those two nuclear bombs did to Japan.”

“Understand, this is all love. And I bet you could tell me some things you would change about Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X.”

Oppenheimer

The film Oppenheimer, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, has been a success at the box office, surpassing $934 billion worldwide and setting several records along the way.

Finally, Spike Lee also shared his excitement for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, and predicted an Oscar win for Lily Gladstone, one of the film’s leads.

Would you have liked to see the effects of the bombs in Japan? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.