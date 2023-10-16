In our LCDE 220 podcast we talk about Spiderman and some of his best-known alternative versions, whether multiversal or not.

From now on you can listen to the two hundred and twentieth program of His house. On this occasion we have come together to talk about Spiderman and some of its most famous alternative versions. Throughout the program we will talk about all the mythology of the Spiderversoof the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versefrom the video game Spider-Man: Shattered dimensions and some comics published by Panini Comics:

–Spiderman 2099

–Spiderman Noir

–Ben Reilly

–Ultimate Spiderman

–Miles Morales

–Spidermen

–Spiderverse

–Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spiderham

–Spider-Girl

–Spider-Gwen

–Spider-Woman

