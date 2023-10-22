Spider-Man’s end in the Ultimate Universe was filled with regret for leaving a world behind.

Spider-Man is damaged during a fight

Join the conversation

An iconic image that represented the death of spider-man hid a subtle and heartbreaking message that the most fans of the Spiderman possibly they didn’t even notice. Spider-Man’s death in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe has become one of the Marvel wall-crawler’s most popular moments in recent years. The Ultimate Spider-Man #160 comic not only saw this version of Peter Parker meet his ultimate destiny, but also paved the way for the debut of Miles Morales in the official canon. However, one of the alternative covers of this historic issue caused a sensation among fans of the character.

Spider-Man’s end in the Ultimate Universe was full of regret for leaving a world behind

The artist Joe Quesada created a memorable cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #160 that features Peter reuniting with his Uncle Ben in heaven as the two leave together and Ben he tells her: “You did good, boy.”. In the drawing you can clearly see that Peter Parker is furiously grabbing Uncle Ben’s coat. The reason Quesada gave for this was that it was his way of conveying Peter’s regret at leaving his Aunt May behind and all the people I could never help in the world again.

This is a heartbreaking way to show Peter’s emotions when he comes face to face with death. Although it is true that he can now reunite with the person he missed the most, it still hurts him to know that he is leaving his entire life behind. Whether they are people close to him like Aunt May and Mary Jane or the people of NY, Spider-Man knew he was making a difficult choice., but necessary in the long term. It’s a choice that would end up dragging Peter into death and the shadow of oblivion, but his emotions were made clear in the subtle act of grabbing his coat.

Although Spider-Man died in the Ultimate Universe, that didn’t mean that Peter Parker left a deep void in New York. In reality, his sacrifice would inspire the origin of Miles Morales when he took over. Spider-Man’s mantle. Even if Peter left everyone behind when he died, his actions live on through Miles’ role as the Ultimate Universe’s newest spider hero. The legendary Peter Parker remains an inspiration for him and has led him to become one of the most famous Spider-Man of all time.

Join the conversation