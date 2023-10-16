Marvel has presented at NYCC a brief preview of the next installments that will be within the Ultimate Universe

If you still had the fly behind your ear about what Marvel was up to, breathe a sigh of relief. The comic giant has revealed his cards and it gives us goosebumps again. As? Pulling from those characters that have conquered our hearts: Spider-Man, X-Men and, for the first time, Black Panther in the Ultimate Universe. This was announced at the Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, and believe me, this announcement is the biggest thing since sliced ​​bread.

The mechanics behind this renaissance It’s tastier than a good comic on a Sunday afternoon. A one-shot of sorts titled ‘Ultimate Universe #1’ is being released in November to establish the new rules of the game. And who are the visionaries behind this relaunch? Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli, friends, those names sound like glory.

Taking heroes from the Ultimate universe and adding new faces

Jonathan Hickman y Marco Checchetto They are the creative duo behind the new Ultimate Spider-Man. They promise to bring us a renewed version of the wall-crawler, who will take to the skies after the events of ‘Ultimate Invasion’. Hickman commented: “Ultimate Spider-Man is a book I never thought I would write. It’s a bit of a Peter B. Parker situation…”

If you like mutants and Japanese culture, you’re in luck. Peach Momoko, the visionary creator, brings us a comic centered on a Japanese student who discovers her mutant powers. According to Momoko, “I am very honored to be part of the new Ultimate Universe. “I have been surprised (and happy) by the freedom they have given me to create a new X-Men character.”

It is the first time that Black Panther appears with its Ultimate version, and is going to do it in a big way. In response to threats from Khonshu and Ra in Africa, Wakanda sends his champion: the Black Panther. Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli are the ones who will delight us with this gem. Hill shared his excitement: “It gives me a platform to do the kind of epic, sweeping storytelling that I’ve always wanted to do in comics.”

The calendar you can’t miss

So you don’t miss out on dates: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 comes out on January 10, Ultimate Black Panther on February 7, and Ultimate X-Men on March 6.. So now you know, start saving because these comics are going to be the ones that make you feel things this new year.

Fans who have been consuming La Casa de las Ideas comics for years couldn’t be more excited. A renewed Ultimate Universe, which features classic characters but also gives us something new, is a chance to relive comic book magic at its finest. And honestly, with the creative teams announced, it’s hard not to be excited. I don’t know about you, but I’m already counting the days until I get my hands on these comics. See you in the next bomb comic!

The Ultimate Marvel Universealso known as Earth-1610, burst onto the comics scene in 2000 with a groundbreaking premise: reinventing Marvel’s most iconic superheroes. for a new generation. At a time when mainstream comics were dragging on decades of continuity and complex subplots, the Ultimate line offered a fresh and accessible starting point. The first to receive this ‘Ultimate’ treatment? Well, none other than Spider-Man, with the version by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley.

This universe quickly became a phenomenon, expanding to include titles like “Ultimate X-Men” and “The Ultimates”, who were the Avengers in this alternate reality. The idea was to maintain the essence of the characters but free them from their past history, allowing new narratives and unexpected twists. Over the years, the Ultimate Universe has seen its ups and downs, but its legacy and impact on pop culture are undeniable.