Sony could have abandoned one of the Spider-Man Universe movies they are creating.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the MCU

Spider-Man He is one of Marvel’s most famous characters and it seems that he is expanding his universe thanks to Sony. Although the character is currently in the UCMSony has decided to bet on its environment, focusing on some villains very present in the story of spiderman. It was news that was very well received by fans since the character did not abandon the main films of Marvel Studios, but his main enemies could have a chance on the big screen. In fact, the Universo Spider-Man of Sony continues to develop but a project, Silver Sableseems to have confirmed his death after the last update.

Silver Sable writer hints that Sony has abandoned the film

Sony was successful with its first spin-off Spider-Man, Venom, but the shared universe has had some trouble adapting some other characters that aren’t as famous. An example of this was the movie Morbius, which received bad reviews and box office receipts well below expectations. Currently there are two more projects linked to the figure of Spider-Man that are on track for 2024: Madame Webb y Kraven the Hunter. However, many other planned Sony Spider-Man Universe films have remained stuck in development, without much clear idea of ​​where they are headed.

A new update on the project Silver Sable suggests that the movie would have been canceled completely. Lindsey Anderson Beer She was previously involved with the film as a writer, but recently explained that she does not believe Sony is moving forward with the project. While it is true that there may be details about the story that she does not know, since she was only linked for a relatively short time, her pessimistic statements are combined with the lack of information from Sony and paint a gloomy outlook on the film’s prospects.

This was what he said:

The movie about Silver Sable It was something that Sony was taking into account and after a while, as far as I know, not currently in development. I had to move on to another project at that time. I was only in it because people needed to hire writers and screenwriters at the time. It helped in that department, but I know I’m not sure.

It is not known very well what the story of Silver Sable could have been like. from Sony if it had come to fruition. Initially, the project was conceived as Silver and Blacka film starring Silver Sable y Black Cat, before splitting into two solo projects. Silver and Black reportedly presented Sable aided by the government and pursuing Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, so it is possible that her solo film could have changes to tell a different story than the original. Time will tell if Sony wants to confirm the development of Silver Sablebut his future seems very uncertain.

