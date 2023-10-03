The next Spider-Man spin-off doesn’t exactly have good news. The spider’s future at Sony Pictures is getting quite complicated.

Spider-Man has bad news about his next spin-off. Sony Pictures’ spider universe continues to make its way into the Marvel cinematic landscape. However, the Silver Sable project appears to be officially dead following a new update. The studio had success with Venom, but the shared universe has had trouble bringing some of its other characters to life.

Morbius premiered to poor reviews. And two other Spider-Man-adjacent projects are on the way. This is the case of Madame Webb and Kraven the Hunter. However, many other films planned for this spider universe have been stuck in development, as it’s unclear what’s going on with El Muerto, Hypno Hustler, Jackpot, and several others. Of course, the situation is very complex at Sony.

The ‘Silver Sable’ movie could have been canceled

Marvel Comics

A new update on Silver Sable strongly suggests that the film has been totally canceled. Lindsey Anderson Beer was attached to the film as a screenwriter, but she recently spoke with Comic Book and explained that she does not believe Sony will move forward with the Spider-Man project.

While it’s possible there’s more to the story that she doesn’t know about, as she was only attached to the film for a relatively short period, this update is compounded by Sony’s lack of information on the Spider-Man spin-off project. for several years to paint a bleak outlook for the film’s prospects. “Silver Sable was something that Sony was studying and, as far as I know, is not currently developing,” the writer revealed. “I had to change projects at that moment. I was just in it like… People hire writers on what’s called a weekly. I was helping them. But yeah, I’m not sure if it’s moving forward.”