A new era begins for Spider-Man where we will see him with his wife and two children. Now we reveal all the details of this exciting story.

It’s not always going to be all tragic for Peter Parker! It was time to see him starting a family! Marvel Comics has shared exciting details about Ultimate Spider-Man, the new series created by Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Invasion) and Marco Checchetto (Daredevil). What makes this series even more intriguing is the focus on Spider-Man’s family life, as he becomes united with his wife, Mary Jane Watson, and his two children.

Hickman’s relaunch of the Ultimate Universe has spawned a new version of the Marvel Universe, with exciting announcements under its belt. At New York Comic-Con, Marvel gave us a new one-shot of the Ultimate Universe, written by Hickman and illustrated by Bryan Hitch (Avengers). We will also have a new Ultimate X-Men series, starring the mutant Armor and created by Peach Momoko (Demon Days). In addition, the arrival of Ultimate Black Panther by Bryan Edward Hill (Batman and the Outsiders) and Stefano Caselli (Secret Warrior) has been confirmed. But what really got fans excited was the announcement of Hickman and Checchetto’s new Ultimate Spider-Man series.

In this unique version of Spider-Man, Peter Parker has grown and matured, embracing his role as a hero while balancing his married life. Peter and Mary Jane Watson have become parents to two children, without yet revealing their names. The story takes us down an unknown and exploratory path, with inspirations taken from the original Ultimate version, but with a fresh and intriguing twist.

Jonathan Hickman seeks to surprise readers by taking the beloved character of Spider-Man on an unexpected journey, breaking with the conventions of traditional stories starring Spidey. As Hickman stated, “In deciding to create a story with an older Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man, we wanted to explore a different approach than readers are used to, starting from an unusual place for a superhero.”

The lives of Peter and Mary Jane have been a topic of constant debate in the current Amazing Spider-Man comic book continuity. The series has taken MJ to a dimension where time passes more slowly, leading her to start a new family with a man named Paul, even after being freed from it. This drama has left Peter struggling to fit into MJ’s new life. However, after months of conflict and the disappearance of MJ and Paul’s adopted children, it seems that Marvel is preparing readers for the return of the romance between Peter and Mary Jane. Although there are no guarantees in the intricate world of comics, the possibility of seeing Peter and MJ together in Ultimate Spider-Man is exciting news.

This comic will go on sale on January 10, 2024. Marco Checchetto’s main cover for issue #1 shows Spider-Man swinging through the streets of New York, which promises to be an exciting adventure.

