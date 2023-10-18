Sony’s new animated film, Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, will land very soon on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse has been one of the best Marvel movies this year so far. The sequel to the much-loved animated film that premiered in 2018, Into the Spider-Verse, has been a great success at the global box office and was much more praised by critics than the original film. The new Spider-Verse film was already available in digital and Blu-ray format for a while, but now Netflix has prepared its premiere for the end of this month. According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse will arrive on Netflix on October 31.

There was a lot of expectation during the premiere of Spider-Man that almost didn’t happen. The second part of the Spider-Man trilogy planned by Sony collected all the good things about Into the Spider-Verse and improved it in unimaginable ways. The stunning animation, action and story evolve to a whole new level. The Spot as Spider-Man 2099 They made compelling antagonists for both this film and the next film in the trilogy that will culminate the story. Many fans consider this to be the definitive Spider-Man story and they may be right.

The release of Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled to release sometime in March 2024, but Sony has done nothing but push that date back. In fact, the latest Spider-Verse movie still It does not have a new release date at the moment. It is possible that by the end of the year, Marvel fans will have much more clarity about when the final film of the animated trilogy starring the young man will be released. Miles Morales. Until then, though, that gives us plenty of time to rewatch the first two adventures.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently available at Netflix y Crossing the Multiverse It will do so next October 31.

