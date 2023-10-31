The What If? stories from Marvel are always surprising, but the crossover of Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch is something unexpected and very pleasant for fans.

Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch have teamed up in an unexpected What If?. In a new installment of the House of Ideas’ line of young adult novels, Wanda Maximoff becomes Peter Parker’s adoptive sister. Yes, a surprise, right? This is the magic of alternative superhero stories.

The novel, written by Seanan McGuire, raises the premise of whether Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man were brothers. On the cover we see Wanda Maximoff flying alongside Spider-Man as they meet Pietro, also known as Quicksilver, Wanda’s real brother in the canonical comics.

Here is the cover of the book so you can take a look:

What do you think? Of course, these stories are surprising.

What is the story What If? Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man

The plot focuses on a teenage version of Wanda Maximoff, originally from Queens, who is learning to control her magical abilities. With Peter Parker at her side, Wanda receives training from the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, as they fight to protect New York City.

It also tries to discover the true meaning of responsibility. However, a personal tragedy separates the two brothers, leaving Scarlet Witch alone and forcing her to balance her life with her new family. A family that includes Aunt May and, surprisingly, Uncle Ben as well.

This novel is part of Marvel’s recent alternative fiction book series, which reimagines and reinterprets the established stories of some of its most famous characters. Unlike the series of comics What If?which presents similar premises, these novels adopt the traditional youth novel format.

For those who don’t know, Seanan McGuire is a renowned urban fantasy novelist. Her experience in creating fantasy plots aimed at a young audience has made her a notable choice for this project.

Likewise, she has experience as a writer for Marvel and as an author of comics starring spider heroes. Her most acclaimed work is the series Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider, in which Gwen Stacy took on the role of her as a superhero in the comics from the House of Ideas after the event of Spider-Man Universe.