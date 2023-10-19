Insomniac Games assures that Spider-Man 2’s fast travel surpasses its predecessor

Spider-Man 2’s fast travel has caught the attention of all gamers. The PlayStation 5 exclusive allows players traverse the entire vast map in a matter of seconds. This feature is so notable that some players even speculated that Insomniac Games must be hiding some trick. A video that went viral on social media before the release of Spider-Man 2 on October 20 left players amazed by the fluidity and speed of this new feature in the hit game.

When fast traveling in Spider-Man 2, you need to hold the triangle button for one or two seconds at the location you want to go. The speed of fast travel led some players to think that Insomniac might be using this delay as a way to hide the map loading in the background. This idea was raised on the ResetEra forum.

Mike Fitzgerald, director of core technologies at Insomniac Games, stated that his goal is that of a waiting message, not to hide a burden. Fitzgerald claimed “If someone wants to check it, they can see how long it is possible to cancel it while he plays.” In fact, the studio even considered eliminating this wait time at one point to make fast travel even faster. Fitzgerald considered eliminating the wait for confirmation to address the accusations he was receiving, but decided to leave the confirmation window. He chose player experience improvement as a defense regarding an online discussion.

The idea of ​​fast travel executed after pressing a button for a few seconds is a rewarding idea, considering the mistakes that can be made if you accidentally start fast travel without having such an intention. The incredible speed of fast travel has caused many fans to look for “three legs to the cat.”