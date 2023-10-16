‘Spider-Man 2’ is a superb game. Aware that it cannot repeat the impact of the first installment, but having already experimented with the possibilities of expanding the original world thanks to the continuous and wonderful ‘Miles Morales’, Insomniac injects into this sequel enough new features so that the game doesn’t seem like a clone of the firstbut without losing any of its style.

Obviously, the primary innovation is that we now have (in principle, because the unlockable content is very abundant) two spider superheroes, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The stories of both, each with their motivations, develop independently, as will their progress in the game: both have their own skill trees, plus a shared third. And the techniques are adapted to the characteristics of both, which although controlled equally, differ in aspects such as Miles’ electric stings.

Beyond that, the game feels very similar to the first, but with everything polished to the extreme. Yeah swinging around the city was an experience in itself, one that had completely reformulated the movements in the sandbox genre, here it has been significantly improved, with an infinite number of more natural movements in the swing (purely cosmetic, but they multiply the satisfaction of what in other games is a mere formality), and many systems to lighten trips. Added to this is a map almost twice as big and a good instant transportation system.

The same has happened with combats: thanks to the arrival of parries, fights become more aggressive and attack takes precedence, rather than mere continuous dodging. ‘Spider-Man 2’ finally finds its identity beyond the shadow of ‘Arkham’, and in practical terms, Insomniac includes some fantastic shortcuts for special powers that will make us squeeze many of the heroes’ new possibilities in combat , like the mechanical legs, Miles’ electrical powers or the overwhelming powers of the symbiote.

Not everything is going to be cobwebs

However, and although it can be assured that ‘Spider-Man 2’ is one of the undoubtedly essential games from the catalog of Playstation 5 exclusives (if you ask me, I would say that it is a priority above ‘God of War: Ragnarok’), its mere existence puts a series of questions on the table. The main one is: is this tidal wave of sequels that live off an indisputable improvement but derived from the findings of a previous game that the AAAs are going to condemn us for?

We are not living in bad times for the industry, not even remotely: a console like Nintendo Switch, absolutely oblivious to the ups and downs of the industry, is having a wonderful end to the cycle; and although in the other two desktops and on PC the harvest of exclusives is not being as noticeable as in previous generations, both continue with good sales, a loyal fandom and services like Game Pass that are little by little changing the rules of the game. game. ‘Spider-Man 2’ is both great news (due to its overwhelming quality) and a wake-up call.

A touch like ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ was also. In our review we talked about the feeling of being in front of a derivative product. A not so overwhelming sensation in ‘Spider-Man 2’ because this one is, in our opinion, superior: perhaps not as spectacular, but yes. more focused on a specific style, more worked on its designs, more concerned with offering a compact experience than with providing a huge world to discover. ‘Spider-Man 2’ is a sandbox, but it works without hubs, without boring filler missions, with valuable and coherent extra content.

But the feeling is there: why a ‘Spider-Man 2’ when we could have had an equally notable game starring another Marvel hero, if we don’t want to completely stop squeezing the cash cow? The answer is so clear that it is not necessary to elaborate too much on its statement: because ‘Spider-Man 2’ is already “half-finished” when its development begins. You just have to polish the problems of the first one and continue adding features.

And that leaves a strange bitter feeling: playing ‘Spider-Man 2’ from start to finish these last few days has been a journey of strong emotions, impeccable mechanics and well-channeled fan-service, and at the same time a continuous question of why not We more often see games like ‘Returnal’ or ‘Hi-Fi Rush’, to say a couple of exclusives from this generation that still don’t give as much of a show. But there is the feeling that the industry is moving in some direction.

