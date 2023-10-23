Spider-Man 2 players will be able to visit an exciting tribute to the actor in the video game city as already happened with Stan Lee

In the recent delivery of Spider-Man 2, it’s not just about shooting webs and saving New York. The game takes a moment to honor a real hero: Chadwick Boseman, the eternal Black Panther. And no, we are not talking about just any Easter Egg, but something that brings tears to our eyes.

In a time where tributes often tiptoe, Insomniac Games has achieved the perfect balance between respect and emotion. If you decide to visit the Wakandan Embassy in Midtown with the character Miles Morales, you will notice that the street is now called Boseman Way. But wait, there is more. As you approach the entrance, you will be asked to press the triangle button. Miles will then perform the “Wakanda Forever” salute, paying a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

The silent fight of a king

Chadwick Boseman, icon of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, left us in 2020 after a long battle against cancer. The news was a blow, not only for fans but also for friends and co-stars who were unaware of the brave fight he was fighting.

This gesture in Spider-Man 2 It joins other tributes that Marvel Studios has already made, such as the one we saw in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A memorable goodbye that makes us remember the version of the superhero that Boseman left us.

The game that continues to grow

Don’t think that the game stops there. Rumors suggest that Venom He could be the protagonist of a DLC or even an independent game. And it has also been confirmed that before the end of 2023, the game will have a New Game Plus mode. Come on, Insomniac has many more Easter eggs up its sleeve.

If that’s not enough for you, Spider-Man 2 lets you take on a completely new cast of Marvel villains, including new versions of Venom and Kraven the Hunter. In addition, you can enjoy different stories, epic abilities and cutting-edge technology with Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

The main plot of Spider-Man 2 revolves around the challenge of being a hero both inside and outside the mask. You’ll face monstrous enemies like the dangerous new symbiote, as well as the iconic Venom. And yes, you will have to save the city, lean on your loved ones and, of course, swing between the skyscrapers in style.

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy in the world of entertainment

We can’t talk about Chadwick Boseman without remembering the tremendous impact it has had on pop culture and in the social sphere. He not only became an icon like T’Challa, but also represented historical figures like Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the big screen. His ability to bring these diverse characters to life speaks volumes about his talent and versatility, characteristics that elevate him to legendary status.

On the other hand, the world of video games as tribute platform is also worth mentioning. The inclusion of tributes in titles as big as Spider-Man 2 reinforces the idea that these games are more than just entertainment; They are also a powerful means for recognition and collective memory. This symbolic act not only honors the late actor, but also educates new generations about who he was and what he stood for, ensuring that his legacy lives on in our hearts forever.

Thus, Spider-Man 2 Not only does it offer us a complete experience in terms of gameplay and narrative, but it also reminds us that heroes exist both on screen and off. And this heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman confirms that, sometimes, the true power of a video game is in the details.