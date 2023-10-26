What’s hidden behind Spider-Boy’s eight legs and fangs? The new comic reveals secrets that will make you question everything you knew about this young hero

Spider-Boy: From being a forgotten person to being the terrifying nightmare that makes us rethink the boundaries between hero and monster. No, we are not talking about a spin-off of a horror movie, but about the new Marvel comic that explores the darker side of Bailey Briggs, better known as Spider-Boy. The kid who could have been a simple apprentice of Spider-Man, now gives us chills with a transformation that seems straight out of our worst nightmares.

One day Bailey runs into Peter Parker, shows him her disgusting (but strangely attractive) spider form, and spouts off about how the villainess Madame Monstrosity mixed her DNA with that of a spider. The result? A monstrous hero with a heart of gold. Madame Monstrosity, the mastermind behind his transformation, has also been playing creator of other animalized villains from the Spider-Man universe. I mean, the aunt has a resume.

Origins of Bailey Briggs in the Marvel universe

It first appeared in Edge of Spider-Verse, only to discover that, surprise, he has been erased from the Earth-616 universe. The story of this young hero is revealed little by little and, although he may seem like a monster, the boy has absolute control of his transformations and only uses them for good. Of course, when he lets out the spider side of him, even the toughest villains tremble in fear.

Come on, if Electro is a bad guy, Spider-Boy will stop him with his paralyzing poison. And he is 10 years old. At his young age, Bailey Briggs He’s already been through more tragedies than most of us. But worst of all, for some unknown reason, he has lost all of his friends and family on Earth-616.

The new comic that will make you love and fear Spider-Boy

The talented Humberto Ramos gives us a cover for issue 3 of Spider-Boy that is pure horror. But hey, he also has a sweet touch that makes you can’t help but fall in love with the character. We are talking about an illustration that captures both the scariest side of him and his youth and vulnerability.

The new series of Spider-Boy, written by Dan Slott and drawn by Paco Medina, dives headfirst into Bailey’s secret history and introduces us to a completely unique rogues gallery. Get ready to meet guys like Gutterball, Toy Soldier, and the “humanimals” of Monstrosity.

Are we facing the new icon of heroic terror?

If one thing is clear, it is that this comic is going to break ground. Combines the pure Marvel spirit with a narrative that explores the darkest shadows of Marvel’s heroic youth. Marvel Comics. Bailey may look terrifying, but behind those extra eyes and sharp fangs, there’s a heroic heart determined to be Spider-Man’s best sidekick.

If you’ve been wanting more, don’t miss the other “terrifying” versions of Spider-Man that have appeared in the Marvel universe. For example, Man-Spider, a version where Peter Parker becomes a real giant spider with little humanity. Or what to say about Kaine Parker, the first clone of Peter, who undergoes cellular decomposition that gives him a horrendous appearance and brutal abilities. These variants show that the path between hero and monster is as thin as a thread of a spider’s web.

Spider-Boy #3 from Marvel Comics goes on sale on January 31, 2024. Are you ready to face the darker side of Marvel’s young heroes?