“Food is medicine. The question of whether it can also work on longevity is much debated. There is data in the literature on intermittent fasting, i.e. fasting for 16 hours. It seems to be effective, but the most notable innovation is ketogenic diets, which involve eliminating carbohydrates for a period to have an accumulation of ketones. These have an anti-inflammatory action, reduce insulin resistance and also visceral fat, a factor which is known to reduce the length of existence.” Thus Giovanni Spera, president of Sisdca, the Italian Society for the study of eating disorders, speaking at Welfair, the new format of Fiera Roma which brought together, for 3 days, all the players in the world of health.