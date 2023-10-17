One of the fears of some sectors of the video game industry, especially PlayStation, is the possibility that Microsoft will make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive. It is known that the franchise generates multimillion-dollar income and profits and in the case of the Sony console it is the main financial basis that allows its operation. What will happen now that Activision Blizzard King is already from Microsoft? Phil Spencer responds.

Will Call of Duty continue on PlayStation?

During his participation in the Official Xbox Podcast on YouTube, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, spoke about the fear around Call of Duty and the particular plans that Xbox has for its new IP. In this regard, the manager assured that the goal is for all players to be 100% part of the community regardless of the platform: “in the case of PlayStation and Nintendo players, I want them to feel 100% part of the community. “I don’t want them to feel that there is content that they are missing or that they receive it out of time. That is not the goal. The goal is parity on all platforms, 100%.”

In that sense, Phil Spencer pointed out that parity in the case of Call of Duty is understood as the launch of deliveries and additional content coming out at the same time on all platforms, that is, Xbox, PC, PlayStation and Nintendo, but he made it clear that This does not mean that all versions will be the same in performance as that will be related to the power and specifications of each platform.

Call of Duty will remain a multiplatform title

Will Call of Duty have some kind of exclusivity with Xbox?

Now, another fear is that Xbox will take advantage of Call of Duty in some way to privilege the game in its ecosystem, either with exclusive content or unique experiences that are not available on other systems. In this case, the head of Xbox was blunt and assured that they will not do something like that: “we will not use Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox. I want the Call of Duty nation to feel supported on all platforms. We have been On the other hand, in terms of skins and other types of content, even the Beta (of Modern Warfare III) is not on Xbox for the first week. I think that these types of actions do not help the community, nor the game itself. approach is that whether you are a PlayStation, Nintendo, PC or Xbox player, you feel 100% part of the Call of Duty nation.”

