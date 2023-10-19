With the purchase of Activision Blizzard King, Microsoft seeks to immediately gain presence in the mobile gaming sector. Yes, Call of Duty is very attractive as a business, but the jewel in the crown in this operation is King, the company that owns Candy Crush. Now that it is owned by Microsoft, the company is thinking about its plans for the future and Phil Spencer spoke about it.

Xbox considers its entry into mobile phones relevant to stand out in the future

During his participation in the official podcast of Xbox a YouTube, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, spoke about the brand’s perspective for mobile video games, the most successful sector of gaming. In this regard, the manager acknowledged that you cannot have an idea of ​​the future in the industry without considering an offer for mobile devices: “there is simply no way to really chart the future without being on the platform on which most of the planet plays. “The games are different, the business models are different, the whole dynamic of how they are distributed, how the games are found is different.”

Phil Spencer and Amy Hood reviewed which were the best mobile companies

Later, Phil Spencer revealed that part of the motivation for buying Activision came from a meeting with Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoftwhich reviewed options in the mobile space: “When I was looking at that, I needed to find an incredibly successful team for us to learn from. So literally, Amy Hood, who is the CFO of Microsoft, and I , we go through a list of who the most successful publishers are in the mobile space. Most people wouldn’t have expected, I think, that Activision would have been so successful in that regard with King’s work, as well as Call of Duty’s work Mobile, the Warzone stuff, what they’ve been doing with Diablo Immortal.”

Finally, the head of Xbox considered that it is through the mobile experience that they can achieve their goal of bringing the Xbox ecosystem to billions of players but made it clear that not all the IPs they now have will become games of this type. nor will all of their offer be free-to-play since they will analyze case by case: “it does not mean that I want to convert all our franchises into mobile franchises. Nor does it mean that everything is going to be free-to-play. I think that the diversity of distribution and model of business that we have is a strength of the platform. People who want to buy games, I love it. People want to subscribe to their games, it’s great. Free games are great too. But I really want to learn about mobile devices because the truth is The point is, if you’re going to stay relevant in gaming on a global scale, you’re going to have to find a way to be relevant on the biggest platform, which is mobile.”

