With its premiere scheduled for 2024, Spellbound modifies its streaming platform following a new agreement made with Skydance and moves from Apple TV+ to Netflix.

A couple of years ago Skydance Animation reached an agreement with Apple TV+ to produce various content exclusively on the streaming platform, including the movie animation Spellbound.

Founded in 2017, Skydance Animation is a studio that began its adventures on screen last 2021 with the short film Lazos para Apple TV+releasing his first feature film on the platform the following year, titled Luck.

However, things have changed and, in an unexpected turn of events, the studio has reached a new agreement with Netflix and from now on all its future productions will be released on this platform.

Spellbound se muda a Netflix

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance Animation has signed a multi-year pact with Netflix to develop and produce animated films for the streaming service.

The first project to be released under the agreement is Spellbound, a film originally scheduled for release on Apple TV+. Now, the study led by John Lasseter has separated from Apple’s streaming service and has found a new home for its movies and series in Netflix.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Just Graduated, The Shark Scarer, Shrek), the plot of the film follows the story of Elian, a teenager who comes of age using his magical powers to defend his family when the opposing forces of light and darkness threaten to divide their kingdom.

The cast of Spellbound features the original voices of Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Nicole Kidman (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Special Ops: Lioness, The Man from the North) and Javier Bardem (Dune: Part 2, The Little Mermaid, Being the Ricardos).

Spellbound premieres in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2024. What do you think that the Skydance movie will no longer be part of Apple TV+? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.