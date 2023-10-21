Discover a never-before-seen version of Speed ​​Racer where our protagonist will do everything to win the race in Speed ​​Racer’s VEHICLE of VIOLENCE

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Speed Racer, that daring pilot from the anime series of the 60s, crossed the line that separates the hero from the villain, here is the answer. And, oh mother, prepare yourself for a head-on collision with your memories.

“Speed Racer’s VEHICLE of VIOLENCE”

Attention Speed ​​Racer fans! A fan with a lot of free time and a twisted love for the classic anime has created a video that redefines the concept of “dangerous runner.” Imagine our beloved Speed ​​Racer not as the hero who defies physics with his Mach 5 car, but as a ruthless killer who turns his vehicle into a lethal weapon.

If you’re familiar with the original, you’ll know that the series centers on a young racing driver determined to win, often putting his life and the lives of others in danger to do so. But in this new twist, the risk transcends into something much darker. The Speed ​​Racer that this fan video presents to us uses his car as if it were a battle axe.

From paper to perverse: How does this change Speed ​​Racer?

The video, titled “Speed ​​Racer’s VEHICLE of VIOLENCE”, leads us to ask ourselves: What does this tell us about the character’s psyche? In the original anime, Speed ​​is a morally strict individual who takes pride in his driving skills. This video, however, shows him in a disturbing way that calls into question everything we thought we knew about him.

It’s curious to think that a series that began in 1967 as a manga and then rose to fame in anime form could lead to such varied interpretations more than 50 years later. Speed Racer It marked an era and defined for many what the racing genre was in the world of anime.

This new video has become a viral phenomenon among fans of action anime in general. His controversial subject has raised all kinds of debates on social networks: Does it go against the essence of the character? Or rather, do you dare to explore a hidden dimension of it?

Speed ​​Racer: A timeless icon

Speed ​​Racer is not just a character from a 60s anime, he is a cultural icon that has left its mark on several generations. Since its appearance in the manga created by Tatsuo Yoshida, it has remained current thanks to its adaptation to anime and other formats. But this character is more than just a racing driver; In the original series, he is an idealistic young man who fights for justice and truth in a corrupt and dangerous world. Although the series does not skimp on action scenes and high-speed chases, it also delves into issues of ethics and morality.

In 2008, the Wachowski sisters decided to bring Speed Racer to the cinema with a live action film that polarized critics and the public. With a very striking visual approach, the film remained faithful to the aesthetics of the anime, although with a more contemporary twist. Of course, despite its divided reception, the film served to introduce the character to a new generation and cement her status as a pop culture icon.

Although they did not address the dark side that this new fan video raises, they did emphasize the ethics in the world of racing, which resonates with the theme of the fan video. Could this video be considered a natural evolution, or rather a degradation, of what the character represents in the collective imagination? Only time will tell what else the future holds for this legendary runner.