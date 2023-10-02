Suara.com – Disk Joke (DJ) Dinar Candy is still a hot topic of conversation after he was accused of having a relationship with a married man. The man was later identified as Ko Apex.

Ko Apex himself has a legal wife named Ayu Soraya. Now Ayu is reported to have filed a divorce suit against Ko Apex because she is suspected of having an affair with Dinar Candy.

Dinar Candy is now being targeted by netizens because he is considered the actor. However, he continued to deny that he was the perpetrator.

In fact, Ayu Soraya has revealed several pieces of evidence showing Dinar’s closeness to Ko Apex. Ayu even uploaded a video when Dinar Candy made a video call with Ko Apex.

Not wanting to bother with netizens’ insults, Dinar Candy remains focused on managing his career. Even when performing, he joked about the actors.

There were even spectators who shouted the word actor in front of Dinar Candy. This moment occurred when Dinar greeted the audience while on stage.

“Which single person has their voice?,” said Dinar to the audience, quoted in a post on his Instagram account, Monday (2/10/2023).

“Where’s the sound? Everyone in front has an affair,” joked Dinar Candy.

But suddenly someone in the audience shouted ‘pelakor’ in front of Candy’s dinar.

Hearing the screams from the audience, Dinar immediately asked.

“Who is the perpetrator?” asked Dinar Candy.

The audience immediately raised their hands and admitted to being the perpetrator.

“The real actor Anjay watched last night,” wrote Dinar in his upload.

Once again, Dinar Candy’s reaction drew criticism from netizens. Many people think that he is not self-aware.

“Well the actor shouted the actor,” commented @akbp_andik***

“Well, he’s teasing you,” commented @zagadlollys***