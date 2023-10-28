There are two places left on Luis Fonsi’s team and two Battles. The next one starred Luis Ehapo, Angie and the duo of Marina and Diego.

The four of them have sung a song by Zaz and Pablo Alborán with which they have left the coaches and advisors speechless.

They have done great teamwork: “They are three very different styles. We have a duo and that gives it another texture,” said the coach.

A decision has to be made and Luis Fonsi has admitted to Angie that the song has not brought out the best in her.

After much thought with his advisors, Luis Fonsi has recognized that only one voice will pass to the Asaltos de La Voz and it has been the duo Diego and Marina.

The four of them have done wonderfully and Angie and Luis are happy to have come this far and to have the experience with Luis Fonsi: “We have suffered a lot with this Battle,” the coach acknowledged.

There is only one square left and a Battle of three voices!