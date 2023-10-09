In front of 45 thousand spectators, Forato Adamo and Bonacorsi: 20 years old took third place for Italy at the Motocross of Nations

October 9, 2023

Alberto Forato: 23 years old. Andrea Adamo: 20 years old. Andrea Bonacorsi: 20 years. They are the pilots who today in Ernée, France, conquered the third place for Italy at the Motocross of Nations. An exciting podium for the present and of inestimable value for the future, because it testifies to the quality of the Italian youth team.

In front of a crowd of 45,000 people, who pushed France to victory, the Italian team reacted to the difficulties with great team spirit, both on and off the track. He challenged more experienced teams – defeating many of them – and never showed signs of slowing down, on the contrary, he always believed in the podium.

Gara 1 (MXGP + MX2)



After the unfortunate qualifying, the first heat of the race certainly didn’t go any better. Italy lined up tenth at the gate and immediately had to deal with complications. Adamo he started well but in the early stages he crashed near the pitlane and encountered difficulties later in the race, finishing 18th. At the end of the day, this will be the result discarded by the Maglia Azzurra. Better fortunes for Drilled, who in his first outing in the race finished 12th, however aware that he could do better. An important placement, his, for the purposes of the day’s ranking. Success to the transalpine Romain Febvre.

Gara 2 (MX2 + Open)



The Maglia Azzurra riders put all their character and sense of belonging to the team on the track, reacting in the best possible way. Adamo he proved to be a champion by coming out of the gate well. Initially sixth, he overtook the Swiss Guillod to enter the top 5. Having gained fourth position by taking advantage of an error by the Spaniard Fernandez, he followed the Belgian Everts to enter the top 3. The attack was unsuccessful but the Italian finished with an excellent fourth place. Making his debut in a race heat with the 450 cc, Bonacorsi he was really concrete and mature, taking home a decisive eighth place. 12th on the first of seventeen laps, he obtained the final position three-quarters of the way through the heat. At the end he administered knowing that he would have to return to the gate a few minutes later. Victory for the Frenchman Maxime Renaux.

Gara 3 (MXGP + Open)



Italy at that point was third in the standings in an incredibly close challenge for the podium between the Azzurri, Germany and the United States, all within 5 points. Drilled e Bonacorsi they handled the pressure perfectly. Forato finished 8th after a good challenge with Romain Febvre who had to work hard to get the better of the blue. Bonacorsi he got stuck at the first corner and, restarting last, started a great comeback which ended in 11th place and in which he had to pay close attention to the lapped drivers. First place for the Australian Jett Lawrence.

Following the race results, Italy climbed to the third step of the podium with 43 points behind France (14 pts.) and Australia (34 pts.). Germany (47 pts.) and Belgium (55 pts.) completed the top 5.

Alessandro Lupino he participated in the Motocross of Nations for the first time as IMF technicianmaking an important and appreciated contribution. Mattia Guadagnini he wanted to be there at all costs to support the team even though he had to give up his call-up as a driver due to an injury.

Thomas Traversini, IMF Technical Commissioner: “Few expected such a young team to reach the podium, but we have known our boys for years and knew they could do it. They are talented and can also represent our future. We had bad luck on Saturday but everyone did a great job today. This podium counts as a victory for us. We always think of the Nations as a team competition and, as FMI, we do our best to convey this spirit. A spirit that drivers and teams fully share.”

Alberto Forato: “After the fall and the bruises I suffered in England, I wasn’t sure I could be in top shape for this event. But I knew I would give my best until the end. I was confident because our team is young but strong and in the future we will be able to do even better.”

Andrea Adamo: “It was a great weekend for us even if, personally, I crashed in qualifying and in race 1. In race 2 I tried to get the top 3 but 4th place fully satisfies me. I had fun and gave maximum importance to the team result. This is a great result for us, it counts as a victory given the experience of the teams that got on the podium with us.”

Andrea Bonacorsi: “It was a great weekend. I want to thank the Italian team for the opportunity given to me. Few would have bet on our podium but we did it. They are fantastic emotions.”

All results are available on the mxgp.com website