Spawn Rey is the series to read if you want to stay up to date with the history of the infernal spawn created by Todd McFarlane. Since it has little to do with the rest of the universe, it has its own continuity and allows it to be read independently. All this makes her attractive to fans of the character. And the other great attraction is the incredible pencil work of Javier Fernández, the Spaniard is going through his best moment and it shows, everything turns out well for him. Action, noir, superheroes and demons intersect in its amazing pages.

The birth of Wildstorm

When Marvel’s star cartoonists decided to form Image, their own publishing house, in the 90s, they intended to break the hegemonic market of the two big ones. For a short time they succeeded, their comics broke sales records and filled the shelves of bookstores and kiosk shelves. The response of DC and Marvel was to flood them with comics very similar to those of Image, with which the average quality of the publications fell through the floor. Image underwent retransformations, even part of the publishing house finally joined one of the large ones, Wildstorm is today a hallmark of DC and its characters are part of its universe.

Within these movements there were always outsiders who remained in the young publishing house and strived to turn it into a synonym of alternative quality to the big majors. Jim Valentino, Eric Stephenson, Robert Kirkman and especially Todd McFarlane cemented Image. And it was the latter who always had a plan, sometimes a little different from that of his colleagues, which has become a huge merchandising corporation. But despite the success, Todd never let go of the seed that allowed him to get to where he is: Spawn.

After a long time and a previous attempt at a universe that did not turn out as the creator wanted, there is finally an established and solid Spawnverse. And Spawn King is the series teaches.

The announcement of new series

When the new series that would form the line were announced, this new series by Al Simmons stood out. How was the same character going to star in two series in such an interconnected universe? It is difficult to fit a group series like The Scorched with the mother series, and the individual Gunslinger series, a second collection of Spawn sounded like a growth analogous to other characters that did not work in its day (Spiderman multiplied his series and little by little the invention exhausted the character a lot).

But McFarlane’s plan was very different. Spawn Rey is integrated but has become the Al Simmons series, it is the heir to the initial saga. Spawn is the core and the other series are related to it, yes, but the King has its own plot that is not related to the rest, and can be read on its own. We were looking at a collection in which we could relive the idea of ​​the initial Spawn.

And Javier Fernández arrived

Sean Lewis, with contributions from Todd, builds his plot parallel to the events of the universe, but with his own plot, and it works very well. And the screenwriter has a huge asset under his belt, he has Javier Fernández. The artist is in a state of grace, he can do whatever he wants that works for him. Splash Page with a single vignette or dynamic compositions, spectacular character designs, pages with a fluid narrative that captivates, is capable of trapping you in the story or locking you in the dungeon of the streets of the page and not letting you out.

Lewis knows how gifted Fernández is and each number lets him shine. From black and white chapters with a noir style, to supernatural or physical street battles, Spanish excels in everything. And so the story is nourished by the beauty of art, presenting a story of conspiracies, of secrets that Simonns discovers at the same pace as the reader, trapping the audience with the need to know more, a desire to see how far the sky has come to win his war with Spawn.

And it has gone far, religious organizations, allied demons, resurrected enemies like Kincaid and at the top Azrael, seeking the return of the status quo that ruled the world for millennia. But the world does not stay still either, the green world does not intend to continue being an inanimate spectator. Their war against everyone Spawn accepted and abandoned years ago is underway again, and the goddess of the cycle of life includes a death phase.

Conclusion

Spawn Rey is composed as a return to the series that was born in the 90s, with many secrets and revelations, and with a very powerful drawing, but better. Because comic narrative has evolved, because there is already a world to use, because we are already prepared to move forward at full speed without months and months of explanations. Spawn Rey is here to stay, and his sales record makes it clear that the public has loved the idea.

