The founder of Blumhouse spoke at New York Comic Con about what we can expect from the new film version of SPAWN

Blumhouse has been kicking around ideas for a Spawn movie for years, actively developing the script. Recently, the company’s founder has said that fans could see Spawn appear on the big screen starting in 2025, but he has not given any clues as to what we will see in this new adaptation of the character.

During a Blumhouse panel at New York Comic Con 2023, Jason Blum talked about Spawn. He gave some hints about the long-awaited film, including what it will bring to the superhero genre that is unique to Blumhouse. Blum promised that this will feel like a Blumhouse superhero movie with edginess and originality.

This is what Blum said:

“Yes, I’m going to bring the Blumhouse advantage. It will be edgy and original compared to other superhero movies. “It will definitely feel like the Blumhouse version of a superhero movie.”

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has been heavily involved with the project since day one, working on the script and at one point was expected to direct the adaptation. He also announced that Jamie Foxx would play the lead character, Al Simmons, aka Spawn. It also appears that Spawn’s script was almost complete before the strike and could be completed sooner than expected now that an agreement has been reached between the AMTPT and the WGA.

About SPAWN

In the comics, Al Simmons becomes an assassin for the US government after serving in Force Recon as a Marine and in the Secret Service before being recruited by the CIA.

Simmons is betrayed by his agency and murdered by his partner, being burned alive and sent to hell, where he makes a deal with the devil, Malebolgia, to become a hellspawn. He later returns to the land of the living and becomes an anti-hero after seeking a new purpose as he attempts to delay his eventual return to Hell.

With Blumhouse at the helm, Spawn is able to take full advantage of the horror aspects of the comic book adaptation while also bringing edginess to the action.

Spawn is an opportunity for the superhero genre to go beyond the MCU and DCU formula, fully immersing itself in more horror-inspired elements. Projects like The Boys and Invincible have taken a new approach to the superhero genre, but Spawn could highlight horror in a way that opens the door for more genre experimentation with these projects. Blum’s enthusiasm for bringing something new to this genre could reinvigorate the originality of what superheroes can be on the big screen.

Via: Variety