Spawn/Batman: The stellar first meeting of the two avengers of the night!

Spawn/Batman is a graphic novel starring two iconic characters from the world of comics. The first of them was created by Todd McFarlane and saw the light for the first time in Spawn nº 1 (1992), while the second was created Bill Finger y Bob Kane in Detective Comics nº 27 (1939). If you want to discover what happened when the paths of these two vigilantes crossed, something that had not happened until the events that took place that night in which Batman came to NYhere we analyze said story, whose full cover you can see below.

Plot of Spawn/Batman

Batman must move to NY to keep track of a case he is investigating. However, there he meets Spawnwho is working on the same issue and is not willing to allow interference of any kind.

Similarities and differences between Spawn/Batman and other crossings

In all the crossovers between two superheroes from different companies, we usually find secondary characters of both characters, as happens here, which we have Alfred Pennyworth (in addition to an allusion to Clark Kent), by Batmanand with Bootsbelonging to the world of Spawn. Another topic that we can find in this volume is the classic fight between both protagonists, before realizing that they are on the same side, especially if it is about Batman y Spawnwho, due to their dark personalities, seem destined to never get along.

However, there is another cliché between the crossings of two superheroes that is not fulfilled in Spawn/Batman, since the normal thing is that the protagonists must face a couple of villains also made up of a character from each company. But, in the comic in question, the enemy to defeat is Nadia Vladovaalso known as Margaret Lovewhich has been created for this specific number.

If you are a fan of either of the two protagonists, there is no doubt that you will enjoy Spawn/Batman, a comic with a coherent script and quite acceptable drawings, which shows us how two people, no matter how different they may be, can be capable of teaming up in search of a common good. Not in vain, it was the graphic novel chosen to be raffled in the Batman Day of this year.

Characteristics of Spawn/Batman

Spawn/Batman is completed with a couple of pin-ups (one of Greg Capullo and another of Frank Miller), the biography of the authors and the summary of the work.

Spawn/Batman is correctly published by ECCwith a collaboration between DC e Image, in cardboard format and in color. Its measurements are 25.7 x 16.8 cm, it consists of 64 pages and has a price of 20 euros.

The authors of Spawn/Batman

Frank Miller, who was born into a large family, has always been a lover of comics. Thanks to having been sponsored by Neal Adams, in 1979, within Marvel, he managed to take charge of the regular Daredevil masthead, initially as a cartoonist, although, with later help from editor Dennis O’Neil, he managed to take over the entire collection, which which did not prevent him from collaborating on other projects, as he did, for example, with Chris Claremont. Thanks to his success in Ronin (1983), he entered DCwhere he elevated Batmanthanks to works such as The Dark Knight Returns (1986) or Batman: Year one (1988).

For Dark Horse, he helmed Sin City (1993) and 300 (1998), before returning to DCwhere, either as a screenwriter, as an artist or in both capacities, he worked on The Dark Knight Counterattack (2001), All Star Batman and Robin (2005), The Dark Knight III: The Master Race (2015), The Last Crusade (2016) and The Golden Boy (2019).

Outside the world of comics, Frank Miller He has also written the scripts for films such as Robocop 2 (1990) and Robocop 3 (1993), in addition to producing 300 (2007) and directing The Spirit (2008), Sin City (2005) and Sin City 2: A Lady for whom kill (2014).

The two greatest passions of Todd McFarlane, a native of Canada, was always baseball and comics, although he ended up opting for the latter. His first regular job was drawing Infinity Inc. (1985). Later, he would complete Batman: Year two (1987), before leaving for Marvel, where, after a brief stay on The Incredible Huk (1987 – 1988), he began drawing The Amazing Spider-Man (1988), with such success that, in 1990, they decided give him his own header about the character, simply titled Spider-Man.

Finally, in 1992, it saw the light Image Comicswhere Todd McFarlane created Spawn, a character he had already created in high school. He was its writer and artist until, in issue 16, which went on sale in 1993, Greg Capullo replaced him as artist, since, by then, various projects had already emerged. Spawnwhich needed attention.

A new danger has arrived on the streets of Gotham City, but Batman doesn't take him long to discover that those robots that just attacked him are hiding a rather macabre secret. Determined to investigate the case, he travels to NY, where another vigilante operates, a former soldier and CIA agent who, after dying, made a pact with a demon to return to life transformed into a being called Spawn.

