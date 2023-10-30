loading…

Palestinians walk around buildings destroyed by Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo/AP/Hatem Moussa

MADRID – Spanish Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra urged European leaders to take immediate action against Israel, including cutting diplomatic ties and imposing economic sanctions.

The call comes amid increased bombing and expanded Israeli ground operations against Hamas fighters in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

He also called for Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to be tried for alleged war crimes committed against civilians in Gaza.

“After this terrible night in Gaza, I have a very simple but very important message for European leaders. Don’t make us complicit in genocide. Act. “Not in our name,” stressed Belarra in an enthusiastic video message at X on Saturday (28/10/2023).

More than 8,000 Palestinians, including 3,342 children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s air campaign began, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

Hamas’ unprecedented attacks on Israel, as well as hundreds of rocket attacks on Israeli territory earlier this month, left around 1,400 people dead, while 230 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Addressing the severity of the current situation in Gaza and Israel’s disproportionate retaliation, the minister highlighted the suspension of internet and telephone services in the territory.

He claimed the action “has the very clear aim” of ensuring that “Israel commits crimes against humanity without consequence.”

“Our inaction makes us accomplices,” the minister stressed, arguing, “Israel believes its international alliances guarantee its impunity.”