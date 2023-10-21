Suara.com – A fierce match between Sevilla and Real Madrid ended in a 1-1 draw, making the two have to share points in the continuation of the Spanish League. This match was played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday night (21/10) West Indonesia time. Although the first half ended goalless, the tension in the match continued to rise.

Madrid had a promising start, managing to score in the fourth minute through Federico Valverde after a corner kick. However, this goal was disallowed by VAR after it was detected that Jude Bellingham was in an offside position during Valverde’s goal.

Sevilla also almost opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Ivan Rakitic’s shot almost fooled Dani Carvajal who was standing near the goal. The match remained fierce with no goals in the first half.

The position changed in the second half when Sevilla managed to open the lead in the 74th minute. This goal came after Real Madrid’s David Alaba scored an own goal as a result of a sharp cross from Acuna on the left side of the pitch. Alaba, under pressure from En-Nesyri, accidentally directed the ball into his own goal.

Sevilla’s lead did not last long. Just four minutes after the own goal, Real Madrid managed to equalize through Toni Kroos’ free kick which was headed by Carvajal.

The match became even more exciting when Real Madrid’s Kepa Arrizabalaga made an important save in the 80th minute, parrying a header from Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid got a free kick in front of the Sevilla penalty box at the end of injury time. However, Kroos’ free kick attempt was unable to outwit the opposing goalkeeper and the ball went straight to Nyland.

With this draw, Real Madrid remains at the top of the Spanish League standings with 25 points from the 10 matches they have played. Meanwhile, Sevilla is ranked 13th with nine points, showing how tight the competition is in the competition.